NWO: the Vatican's Jesuits, eliminating Christians & the mark of the beast

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, August 19, 2023.





The Jesuits, ironically called the Society of Jesus, is the leftist political arm of the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10. At the Jesuit-run Georgetown University in the United States, former Marine Colonel T. X. Hammes mentioned in 2006 that Christians should be eliminated!





Whatever happened to thou shalt do no murder according to Christ’s words in Matthew 19:18? In Matthew 24:9, Christ mentions: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.





The likes of T.X. Hammes wants to kill Christians and he believes that he is doing God’s service. Obviously, Mr. Hammes is working on behalf of the Jesuits, a murderous organization and political arm of the Vatican, whose church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic Church is described in Revelation 17 & 18.



In Revelation 17:6, we read: And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and the with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.



History shows that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church launched a 4th crusade in 1208 to kill Christians in southern France, the Albegensians and the Waldensians. Altogether, over 50 MILLION Christians were murdered by the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her supporters during the dark and middle ages.



Revelation 20:4 speaks of an upcoming martyrdom of saints who will be beheaded for their faith in Christ. Ever wonder why there are over 30,000 guillotines in the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13?



You need not to worry as long as you are in Christ including those who are not part of the fallen churches with their non biblical doctrines and by having the faith of Jesus and keeping the holy ten commandments of God which define His love, as per Revelation 14:4, 5 and 12.



If you are a saint of God as they are defined in Revelation 14:4, 5 and 12, you are in Christ, Who is our great God and our Savior, the hope of glory according to Titus 2:13 and Colossians 1:27.



As we are reminded by the King of kings and Lord of lords, Yeshua, in Matthew 10:28: And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].