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Why Pope Francis' election could be invalid according to John Paul II document
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70 views • May 04, 2022
Catholic podcaster Patrick Coffin shares with John-Henry his thoughts on whether or not Francis is an anti-pope, citing the 1996 apostolic constitution from John Paul II titled 'Universi Dominici gregis' and the totality of Francis' words and actions.
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