Are Evangelicals Becoming More Catholic? with Jim McCarthy (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/are-evangelicals-becoming-more-catholic-jim-mccarthy-part-1
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
The topic for today is Roman Catholicism - in particular, and fundamentally so, the gospel that the Church of Rome teaches and preaches, and I guess it’s about a billion and a quarter or so Catholics accept, or actually are obligated to accept. And our guest to discuss this subject is Jim McCarthy. He’s the author of a number of books, including The Gospel According to Rome and Letters Between a Catholic and an Evangelical. He’s also produced a terrific documentary, a DVD titled Catholicism: Crisis of Faith.
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall