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Is Yoga "Good" or "Evil"?
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63 views • December 28, 2021
Welcome to the "Maka Healing Arts" video library!!! Education for the betterment of all mankind.
Maka Healing Arts is dedicated to restoring ancient knowledge that has been waterdown (distorted) from the past. The "Spiritual Sciences" from the past are far more advanced then previously recognized & absolutely relevant today. With the development of Quantum Science we now have a vocabulary to describe some of the amazing experiences we have when we do Yoga & Meditation. From our perspective, the term "Quantum" is enterchangable with "Consciousness". "Quantum Science" is the study of "Consciousness Science". As we merge with "Multiverse Culture" it will become more important & a "tool of leverage" in the process of personal evolution & spiritual grow.
Please visit our website:
http://www.makahealingarts.com
Maka Healing Arts is dedicated to restoring ancient knowledge that has been waterdown (distorted) from the past. The "Spiritual Sciences" from the past are far more advanced then previously recognized & absolutely relevant today. With the development of Quantum Science we now have a vocabulary to describe some of the amazing experiences we have when we do Yoga & Meditation. From our perspective, the term "Quantum" is enterchangable with "Consciousness". "Quantum Science" is the study of "Consciousness Science". As we merge with "Multiverse Culture" it will become more important & a "tool of leverage" in the process of personal evolution & spiritual grow.
Please visit our website:
http://www.makahealingarts.com
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