THE REVOLUTION WON'T BE TELEVISED

MORE THOUGHTS FROM THE MOUNTAINTOP: The Five Stages of Grief1. Denial2. Anger3. Bargaining4. Depression5. AcceptanceTHE REVOLUTION WON'T BE TELEVISEDAll who find the current state of our societies and our personal world entirely unacceptable may likely find ourselves at one or several of these stages of grief. Upon reaching the final stage of acceptance it may become apparent that the best route out is to literally create rather than endlessly sob, moan, and hiss.Homeschool rather than get shot, vaccinated, bullied, dispirited, dumbed down, or indoctrinated. Reach out and learn from unknowns before retreating to tribal sanctuary. Grow or patronize organics rather than standing in line supporting toxic Big Food. Remember that food, not Big Pharma, IS your best medicine. Drive to your vacation while enjoying the birds and forests rather than support Sky Perp Airline's discounted vacation package. Organize neighborhood concerts and plays which extol the world you want rather than worship the gun-toting Hollywood heroes possessing unrealizable beauty and power. Fill the ether with YOUR stories! Go outdoors to breathe sunlight and air. Solarize and localize power production before bowing under monopolized Big Oil & Big Power. Walk and bicycle more. Stop irradiating yourself from EMF sources. Support local credit unions. Regularly visit and share yourself with immediate neighbors. Blockparty on dudes and dudettes! Cut your cable provider off at the knees and all of their embedded mind-control messages and use global Internet reach with your own blogs, opinions, and stories to express yourself. Don't be afraid to speak truth. Stop eating animals. Find a successful entrepreneur who will mentor you. Escape being a debt slave. Find affordable land and build your own low cost off-grid home with help from your friends. The list goes on and on...The time has come to roll up the sleeves and get back to work CREATING the world we want rather than COMPLAINING ABOUT & FIGHTING the world we've got. The current controlling powers will rapidly understand that your answers are blowing in the wind and that their tenure is coming to a rapid end. They won't like it but don't expect that they will televise your revolution...THE REVOLUTION WON'T BE TELEVISED