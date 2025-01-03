Song The Armor of God Ephesians 6: 10-20

Finally, O Son and Daughter Be Strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For O Son and Daughter our struggle is not against Flesh and Blood, But Against The Rulers, Against The Authorities, Against The Powers of this Dark World and Against The Spiritual Forces of Evil In The Heavenly Realms.

Therefore O Son and Daughter Put On The Full Armor Of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to Stand Your Ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand Firm then, with the Belt Of Truth Buckled Around Your Waist, With The Breastplate Of Righteousness In Place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from The Gospel Of Peace.

In addition to all this, O Son and Daughter Take Up The Shield of Faith, with which you can Extinguish All The Flaming Arrows of the evil one. Take The Helmet Of Salvation And The Sword Of The Spirit, Which Is The Word Of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.

Pray also O Son and Daughter, that whenever you speak, words may be given you so that O Son and Daughter will fearlessly make known the mystery of the Gospel, for which You O Son and Daughter are my Ambassador in chains. Pray that you may declare it fearlessly, as we should.

Heavenly Father, we thank you for your blessings, love, and protection. We recognize your hand in every one of our successes, and we are here to say thank you. Lord, if there is any way we have been ungrateful, we ask for mercy and we ask for the grace to remain thankful in all seasons. Thank you for helping us from January Through December ; We Are Grateful, Lord. Receive All The Glory In The Name of Jesus.





Father Son and Holy Spirit Jesus Christ The Lamb of God That Takes Away The Sins Of The world The Anointed One Our Messiah and Savior ABBA, Father, ADONAI, Master and Lord ALPHA and OMEGA, The Beginning and The End ATTIYQ YOUM, Ancient of Days, CHRISTOS, Anointed One





The Holy Trinity Father Son And Holy Spirit For All Eternity Amen