PLANDEMIC 3 COMING SOON!

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Nov 4, 2022
The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published November 4, 2022 3,903 Views
226 rumbles
‘PLANDEMIC 3: The Great Awakening’ is set to release in the Fall/Winter of 2022. Watch the World Premiere RIGHT HERE on The HighWire. Sign Up NOW, at TheHighWire.com/Plandemic3. Please Support Plandemic 3, by donating at PlandemicSeries.com/donate/, today!
#Plandemic3 #P3 #TheGreatAwakening #Plandemic
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