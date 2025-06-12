© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Total Proof ANTIFA Is Run By The CIA & Is Planning To Launch A Nationwide Insurrection Using The "No Kings" Front Group This Saturday, June 14th
Bottom Line— The Deep State Is Attempting To Run A CIA Regime Change Operation In The US To Try To Stop Trump From Saving America✅