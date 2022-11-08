Have YOU been impacted negatively by the JAB?

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Have you or someone you known been impacted poorly by the new vaccine? Do you have regrets? There is a solution! David Dacre joined us again from Nature Reigns to share what they are seeing after months of using a special heavy metal detox program.
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