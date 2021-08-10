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Do What Makes you Feel Good
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50 views • August 10, 2021
What does alignment look like for you? It doesn't matter what others are doing, you have to tap in and do what feels good to you. Check out this 90 second video to learn more about tapping into individual alignment.
Here is another video that I think you would like about How to Recognize and Remove Fear! If you want to see more videos like this, then dont forget to hit the subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Here is another video that I think you would like about How to Recognize and Remove Fear! If you want to see more videos like this, then dont forget to hit the subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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