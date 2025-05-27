© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will the CCP Invade Canada?
As tensions rise globally, alarming questions emerge: Could the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) be setting its sights on Canada? With deep economic ties, foreign influence operations, and compromised political figures already exposed, experts are warning that China’s grip on Canadian sovereignty may be more than just financial. Is Canada vulnerable to foreign takeover—without a single shot fired?