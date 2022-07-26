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https://gnews.org/post/pzli3fe8
Exclusive: 01 Secrete Command Communication [2007] No. 115
PLA Air Force Command &PLA Air Force Logistics Department (Request for Approval)
Submitting the Project Design Task Plan of the Construction of Communication and Command-and-Control System of the Nanjing Military Region Air Force Underground Command Post by the Air Force