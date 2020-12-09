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UK Column News - 9th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:_
https://youtu.be/r2PIBZ_ugvc



Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Hancock's Weeping Fakery For Vaccines

Sources:
*********

Hancock Pretending To Cry: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GL92ucwOyOxj/

Reg 174 For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc




14:08 - People Start Falling Ill After Vaccine

Sources:
**********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/jt1DL

NewDaily Article: - https://bit.ly/33ZyNFv




19:02 - Nanotechnology Vaccines Discussion

Sources:
*********

Nature Article: -
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-020-00820-0

Precision Nanosystems Article: -
https://www.precisionnanosystems.com/areas-of-interest/formulations/lipid-nanoparticles

Horiba Article: -
https://www.horiba.com/en_en/applications/materials/material-research/nanomaterials/nanoparticle-size-of-colloidal-silver/

Nanotechnology Paper: -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29036629/



24:21 - Many, Many More COVID Waves



28:10 - How To Fight Vaccine Deniers with Fear and Gaslighting According To The World Health Organisation

Sources:
**********

WHO Guide: - https://bit.ly/2JEGydd

UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/not-led-by-science



41:42 - Smantha Baldwin

Sources:
**********

Northern Exposure Samantha Baldwin Series: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/northern-exposure




42:53 - Nigel Farage Feedback

Sources:
**********

Monday's UK Column (Go to 49.16): -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-7th-december-2020




50:16 - WHO Behaviour Change

Sources:
**********

WHO Document: - https://bit.ly/3gvq42R

Brian's Book Reference: - https://bit.ly/37SeRFC

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/k6IRV




01:01:08 - The NHS Is Not My Church In this Culture War

Sources:
*********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/jK20N

Scottish COVID Etiquette: - https://bit.ly/2LmMecc
Keywords
vaccinenanotechnologyadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusmrna
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