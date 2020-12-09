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UK Column News - 9th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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106 views • December 11, 2020
UK Column News - 9th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:_
https://youtu.be/r2PIBZ_ugvc
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Hancock's Weeping Fakery For Vaccines
Sources:
*********
Hancock Pretending To Cry: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GL92ucwOyOxj/
Reg 174 For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc
14:08 - People Start Falling Ill After Vaccine
Sources:
**********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/jt1DL
NewDaily Article: - https://bit.ly/33ZyNFv
19:02 - Nanotechnology Vaccines Discussion
Sources:
*********
Nature Article: -
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-020-00820-0
Precision Nanosystems Article: -
https://www.precisionnanosystems.com/areas-of-interest/formulations/lipid-nanoparticles
Horiba Article: -
https://www.horiba.com/en_en/applications/materials/material-research/nanomaterials/nanoparticle-size-of-colloidal-silver/
Nanotechnology Paper: -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29036629/
24:21 - Many, Many More COVID Waves
28:10 - How To Fight Vaccine Deniers with Fear and Gaslighting According To The World Health Organisation
Sources:
**********
WHO Guide: - https://bit.ly/2JEGydd
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/not-led-by-science
41:42 - Smantha Baldwin
Sources:
**********
Northern Exposure Samantha Baldwin Series: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/northern-exposure
42:53 - Nigel Farage Feedback
Sources:
**********
Monday's UK Column (Go to 49.16): -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-7th-december-2020
50:16 - WHO Behaviour Change
Sources:
**********
WHO Document: - https://bit.ly/3gvq42R
Brian's Book Reference: - https://bit.ly/37SeRFC
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/k6IRV
01:01:08 - The NHS Is Not My Church In this Culture War
Sources:
*********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/jK20N
Scottish COVID Etiquette: - https://bit.ly/2LmMecc
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:_
https://youtu.be/r2PIBZ_ugvc
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Hancock's Weeping Fakery For Vaccines
Sources:
*********
Hancock Pretending To Cry: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GL92ucwOyOxj/
Reg 174 For Healthcare Professionals: - https://bit.ly/39O1fhc
14:08 - People Start Falling Ill After Vaccine
Sources:
**********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/jt1DL
NewDaily Article: - https://bit.ly/33ZyNFv
19:02 - Nanotechnology Vaccines Discussion
Sources:
*********
Nature Article: -
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-020-00820-0
Precision Nanosystems Article: -
https://www.precisionnanosystems.com/areas-of-interest/formulations/lipid-nanoparticles
Horiba Article: -
https://www.horiba.com/en_en/applications/materials/material-research/nanomaterials/nanoparticle-size-of-colloidal-silver/
Nanotechnology Paper: -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29036629/
24:21 - Many, Many More COVID Waves
28:10 - How To Fight Vaccine Deniers with Fear and Gaslighting According To The World Health Organisation
Sources:
**********
WHO Guide: - https://bit.ly/2JEGydd
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/not-led-by-science
41:42 - Smantha Baldwin
Sources:
**********
Northern Exposure Samantha Baldwin Series: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/northern-exposure
42:53 - Nigel Farage Feedback
Sources:
**********
Monday's UK Column (Go to 49.16): -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-7th-december-2020
50:16 - WHO Behaviour Change
Sources:
**********
WHO Document: - https://bit.ly/3gvq42R
Brian's Book Reference: - https://bit.ly/37SeRFC
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/k6IRV
01:01:08 - The NHS Is Not My Church In this Culture War
Sources:
*********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/jK20N
Scottish COVID Etiquette: - https://bit.ly/2LmMecc
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