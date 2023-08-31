The State of the Union

December 13th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the state of distress our country is in and the incoming tribulation. In Matthew 24, Jesus gives us an outline of the birth pains and tribulation on the earth before His return. Jesus states, "But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved." What are you willing to endure in order to stand for Christ and receive the kingdom of heaven?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.