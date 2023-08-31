Create New Account
The State of the Union
Fire & Grace Church
December 13th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the state of distress our country is in and the incoming tribulation. In Matthew 24, Jesus gives us an outline of the birth pains and tribulation on the earth before His return. Jesus states, "But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved." What are you willing to endure in order to stand for Christ and receive the kingdom of heaven?

Keywords
jesus christtribulationmatthew 24dean odle

