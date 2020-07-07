Follow Your Heart and Just say No!

We intuitively know what is right and what action needs to be taken that follows. The problem is that we don't always trust what we intuit. There is so much controversy in what is happening in the world today regarding Covid 19 and its consequences that many of us can't hear our inner voice

that is trying to guide us. It is at times like this that we need to connect with that guiding light or resonance that is screaming at us to listen to what it is saying!

You can eavesdrop on Dr. Len and Francesco

as they share their ideas and stories about how to get back on track and pay attention to your inner voice.