Silent War Ep. 6230: Pro Baby Death Riots, Bombings, Assaults, Insurrection, Sodomites Spreading Disease in FL

In this episode of The Silent War:Reactivation Of Chickenpox Virus Following COVID-19 Injections On The Rise.





Did Durham Play Us For A Fool?





At Least Two Supreme Court Justices Have Been Moved to “Safe Locations” Due to Threats of Violence From the Left.





The Pentagon Announces It Will Refuse to Follow Any State Laws Restricting Abortion Access.





DNC Chair Claims That the Supreme Court is Now ‘Illegitimate.’





Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier Incites Violence, Calls on Pro-Abortion Activists to “Armor Up” Because “There’s a War Out There.”





Christian Pregnancy Center in Colorado Set on Fire After Obama Activates Shock Troops Following Supreme Court Decision on Roe v Wade.





DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces it Will Provide Up to $4,000 For Employees’ Abortion-Related Travel Expenses.





Biden’s Transgender Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine: Sex Reassignment Surgery For KIDS is “Lifesaving, Medically Necessary."





84 Lawless Prosecutors from 29 States Including Several Soros-Funded DAs Vow to Disregard Law and NOT Prosecute Women who Seek Abortions or Medics Who Provide Them.





WATCH: SICK! Pro Abortionist In Front Of The Supreme Court Assaults Camerawoman, Screams “I F*CKING LOVE KILLING BABIES.”





Ten Arrested at Oregon Pro-Life Pregnancy Center During Violent ‘Night of Rage’ Protest.





CDC Investigates Rare Disease in Florida Dubbed as ‘One of the Worst Outbreaks Among Gay and Bisexual Men in U.S. History.’





EXCLUSIVE: DAY 2 – Arizona Insurrection Continues – About 20 Arrested After Radical Leftist Abortion Mob Attempts to Breach Arizona Capitol Second Night in a Row.









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