Sas DWM 2022 Bonus Stage - Vid3

Sports Adventure Shooting - Delvillewood Memorial Competition 2022 Bonus Stage - Q vs. Adsup.
Bonus Stage - Head to head steel challenge. 1st to clear their 5 targets finishing on red win's. Only 5 rounds in Magazines. Done on Swiss contest format.
https://www.gunsite.co.za/forums/showthread.php?107745-Delvillewood-Memorial-Competition-July-2022
