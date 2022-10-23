WAR GONZO (Semyon Pegov) - Military Russian Journalist - Has been Injured! - 102322.

Semyon Pegov stepped on a mine petal - the military commander had lacerations on his foot. There is no threat to his life, Donetsk doctors assure that Semyon will recover completely soon. UPD. The exact diagnosis of Semyon Pegov was an open fracture of the I-II toes of the right foot.

-

⚡️Semyon Pegov says hello after the operation⚡️

The operation was successful. Whole leg. Semyon is cheerful. He will have to walk on crutches for 6-8 weeks.





