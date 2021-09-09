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MARK OF THE BEAST OR PRECURSOR?
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343 views • September 09, 2021
Are we witnessing the mark or a precursor? Will the mark literally be on the right hand or forehead? Will the mark be delivered as a blatant choice or via deception? These are some questions that many Christians are asking. In these videos I share my thoughts which I believe are inspired by Jesus. Amen & Amen.
LINKS:
Video by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who explains why and how all the vaccines, J&J, AZ, Pfizer and Moderna modify our DNA.
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/what-covid-vaccine-all-about-and-how-it-works-body
Video by Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
LINKS:
Video by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who explains why and how all the vaccines, J&J, AZ, Pfizer and Moderna modify our DNA.
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/what-covid-vaccine-all-about-and-how-it-works-body
Video by Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
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