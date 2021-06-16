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jooze infiltrate the lds, turn it (((liberal)))
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13 views • June 16, 2021
Just like they did to the Catholic church. I figure what's happening to the Mormon church is the same thing that already happened to the Catholic church: it's been infiltrated by jews, who are attracted to wealth and power, as they want it all for themselves. This jewish infiltration will cause the LDS to become more and more liberal, soon it will be accepting if lgbt, feminism, blm, etc. Nelson is being puppeted. The LDS is the church with the most wealth in the world, this made it a target for kikes to usurp.
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