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Censored Doctors Decry America's Pandemic Response [Part 3]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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306 views • January 25, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson is the only member of Congress that cares about the truth that's being hidden by the Main Stream Media when it comes to the COVID plandemic. OAN, Rumble and Infowars will be one of the few places you can watch the COVID-19 A Second Opinion roundtable symposium in its entirety. Please put time codes for important sections in the comments.

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The Supreme Court recently ruled against Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate.
The Supreme Court blocked it 6-3.
OSHA has now announced they are going to withdraw the mandate tomorrow.
https://protrumpnews.com/osha-withdrawing-vax-or-test-mandate-after-supreme-court-ruling/
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Large, Peer-Reviewed Research Study Proves Ivermectin Works Against COVID-19
https://www.infowars.com/posts/large-peer-reviewed-research-study-proves-ivermectin-works-against-covid-19/
Keywords
stand upplandemiccensored doctorspoison jabsmass vax death coming
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy