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Censored Doctors Decry America's Pandemic Response [Part 3]
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306 views • January 25, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson is the only member of Congress that cares about the truth that's being hidden by the Main Stream Media when it comes to the COVID plandemic. OAN, Rumble and Infowars will be one of the few places you can watch the COVID-19 A Second Opinion roundtable symposium in its entirety. Please put time codes for important sections in the comments.
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The Supreme Court recently ruled against Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate.
The Supreme Court blocked it 6-3.
OSHA has now announced they are going to withdraw the mandate tomorrow.
https://protrumpnews.com/osha-withdrawing-vax-or-test-mandate-after-supreme-court-ruling/
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Large, Peer-Reviewed Research Study Proves Ivermectin Works Against COVID-19
https://www.infowars.com/posts/large-peer-reviewed-research-study-proves-ivermectin-works-against-covid-19/
Save 40% on our high-quality Vitamin C + Zinc with Rose Hips dietary supplement today!
----------------------
The Supreme Court recently ruled against Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate.
The Supreme Court blocked it 6-3.
OSHA has now announced they are going to withdraw the mandate tomorrow.
https://protrumpnews.com/osha-withdrawing-vax-or-test-mandate-after-supreme-court-ruling/
----------------------
Large, Peer-Reviewed Research Study Proves Ivermectin Works Against COVID-19
https://www.infowars.com/posts/large-peer-reviewed-research-study-proves-ivermectin-works-against-covid-19/
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