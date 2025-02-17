BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GERMANY BANS FREE SPEECH 😲☢❎
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
1
79 views • 2 months ago
Second Seal: World War 3

The Second Seal is about to unfold as foretold to John the Evangelist in the Book of Revelation. It will start in Europe.

Your banking system will be the cause and Germany, once again, will be involved in this tragedy as it was on the last two occasions.

When it commences, much will be over saving the economy, and catastrophe will affect Greece, with much fallout in France.

The Middle East will also be involved with Israel and Iran at war and Syria will play a serious part in the downfall of Egypt.

My daughter, I wake you to tell you this, not to frighten you, but to urge much prayer for Europe at this time.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/second-seal-world-war-3/


Keywords
free speechgermanyworld war threebans
