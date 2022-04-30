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Railway Station House 3D Animation POV-Ray LDView
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22 views • April 30, 2022
Railwaystation house '810', built from the wooden toyset 'Matador'.
Digital bricks built by me (2009 - 2022) using MLCad and FreeCAD
Software used:
MLCad 3.51 (Lego, ldr model-creation)
LDCad 1.6d (Lego, ldr model-creation)
LDView 4.3 (Lego-Viewer)
L3P 1.4beta (translator ldr-Modell zu POV-Ray)
POV-Ray 3.7 (renderer)
AWK 3.1 (automatical textfiles modifikations)
FreeCAD 0.19 ('carton'-inlays, roof, rear wall)
Avidemux 2.8.0 (video creation)
Audacity 3.1.3 (sound processing)
Digital bricks (free):
https://www.digitalmatador.com
Digital bricks built by me (2009 - 2022) using MLCad and FreeCAD
Software used:
MLCad 3.51 (Lego, ldr model-creation)
LDCad 1.6d (Lego, ldr model-creation)
LDView 4.3 (Lego-Viewer)
L3P 1.4beta (translator ldr-Modell zu POV-Ray)
POV-Ray 3.7 (renderer)
AWK 3.1 (automatical textfiles modifikations)
FreeCAD 0.19 ('carton'-inlays, roof, rear wall)
Avidemux 2.8.0 (video creation)
Audacity 3.1.3 (sound processing)
Digital bricks (free):
https://www.digitalmatador.com
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