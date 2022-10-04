© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/10/2022 Miles Guo: Bitcoin, ETH, and the Himalaya Coin are the real digital currencies. Bitcoin initiated the era of digital currencies and the demise of fiat currencies. ETH is the most remarkable digital currency, with its core being NFT, which has helped realize the circulation of ETH. The Morgan family was the first to make NFT an legitimate token. The Himalaya Coin is a unique one that has incorporated the strengths of other digital currencies and goes beyond all of them. The new Atlantic Charter has not yet been born.