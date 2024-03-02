Create New Account
WATCH: FBI ARRESTS, Handcuffs, & Charges a JOURNALIST Over Jan. 6 Reporting
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Mar 1, 2024


Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker has been arrested, arraigned, and handcuffed by the FBI on charges related to his reporting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Glenn reveals the charges, as well as a segment of CCTV footage that House Republicans released to Blaze Media that suggests a different story. Plus, BlazeTV contributor Jill Savage gives an update from the Dallas, TX, courthouse.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJT-QlK-oAQ

