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TRUMP WARNED US ALL (ENHANCED BANNED VIDEO)
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72 views • July 08, 2021
Donald Trump the 45th President will be back except he will be the 19th President!?
President Donald Trump has been warning for years about the corrupt establishment and how they are the real problem facing the future of America.
Wikipedia
Qanon is a proven and credited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against former U.S. president Donald Trump, who has been fighting the cabal.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
President Donald Trump has been warning for years about the corrupt establishment and how they are the real problem facing the future of America.
Wikipedia
Qanon is a proven and credited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against former U.S. president Donald Trump, who has been fighting the cabal.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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