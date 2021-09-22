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Life Saving COVID Treatment Revealed!
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713 views • September 22, 2021
Big Pharma & the MSM launch a massive smear campaign against Ivermectin as the medical tyrants continue to suppress life saving treatments for COVID-19.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614a755152d0510530dcd978
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614a755152d0510530dcd978
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