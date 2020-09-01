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SUNDAY - AUGUST 30, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2519969354
EP 2091-6PM BREAKING: PORTLAND MURDER SUSPECT WHO KILLED TRUMP SUPPORTER IDENTIFIED
The Nationalist Review wrote in their in-depth report, “the 48-year-old ‘professional snowboarder’ Michael Reinoehl, was previously featured on a Bloomberg promo for the riots where he described himself as part of the rioter’s security apparatus. Reinoehl touted his military experience and described events that led up to him receiving a bullet grazing on his arm. In the video, a neck tattoo identical to the shooter’s own tattoo is seen on his neck.” EP 2091-6PM BREAKING: PORTLAND MURDER SUSPECT WHO KILLED TRUMP SUPPORTER IDENTIFIED – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3jq9UIk
GUEST: Award winning independent filmmaker Mikki Willis gained international respect as an innovator of socially conscious media and technologies. In 2005, he launched Elevate Film Festival, a global competition that challenged filmmakers to focus on the good news and solutions of the world. The one-of-a-kind show holds the title of "The World's Largest Single Screen Film Event." Proceeding a three year tour, the festival morphed into Elevate, a cause driven film production company. Since then, Elevate has created hundreds of breakthrough productions, including the controversial Plandemic series. Part 1 became the most viewed and banned documentary in history, with over one billion views globally. Part 2 set the world record for gathering the largest livestream audience of a documentary, hosting 2 million unique viewers. Plandemic has been subtitled in over a dozen languages and continues to awaken the masses worldwide. https://plandemicseries.com/
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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