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MEPs start gathering to defend fundamental rights of EU citizens and oppose mandatory vaccination and the Green Certificate
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10 views • October 29, 2021
MEPs start gathering to defend fundamental rights of EU citizens and oppose mandatory vaccination and the Green Certificate
@CristianTerhes @SincicMEP @ladyonorato @AndersonAfDMdEP
Press conference - 20.10.2021 - "we are here for you and we will fight for you!"
The press release can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/CristianVTerhes/posts/915249002433154
Cristian Terhes MEP
https://twitter.com/CristianTerhes/status/1451872713795059715
https://twitter.com/CristianTerhes/status/1451239167783055360
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_walPWEACsc
@CristianTerhes @SincicMEP @ladyonorato @AndersonAfDMdEP
Press conference - 20.10.2021 - "we are here for you and we will fight for you!"
The press release can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/CristianVTerhes/posts/915249002433154
Cristian Terhes MEP
https://twitter.com/CristianTerhes/status/1451872713795059715
https://twitter.com/CristianTerhes/status/1451239167783055360
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_walPWEACsc
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