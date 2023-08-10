US High School Dance & Cheer Featuring: Clemson Cheerleading Recruitment 2023 2024- Hannah Simms

Presented on US Sports Net by Coachtube!
On today's show we have a solid all around Clemson Dance and Cheer prospect. Along with some great tumbling tips from one of the best teachers in the sport. Enjoy!
Coaches and recruiters. Please use the contact info provided in the video or description. US Sports has little to no contact with the student-athletes profiled. Thank you.
Clemson Cheerleading Recruitment 2023 2024- Hannah Simms
Hannah Simms
Cheerleading and Gymnastics Progression - Coach Brandy Corcoran
