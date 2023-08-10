Create New Account
US High School Dance & Cheer Featuring: Clemson Cheerleading Recruitment 2023 2024- Hannah Simms
25 views
Published 18 hours ago

Presented on US Sports Net by Coachtube!

Featured course:
Cheerleading Try-out Tips featuring Coach Brandy Corcoran. Start preparing today!
https://bit.ly/CheerleadingBrandyCorcoran

On today's show we have a solid all around Clemson Dance and Cheer prospect. Along with some great tumbling tips from one of the best teachers in the sport. Enjoy!

Coaches and recruiters. Please use the contact info provided in the video or description. US Sports has little to no contact with the student-athletes profiled. Thank you.

Video credits:
Clemson Cheerleading Recruitment 2023 2024- Hannah Simms
Hannah Simms
@hannahsimms1538
https://www.youtube.com/@hannahsimms1538

Cheerleading and Gymnastics Progression - Coach Brandy Corcoran
https://bit.ly/CheerleadingBrandyCorcoran
Gymnastics Tips
@GymnasticTips
https://www.youtube.com/@GymnasticTips

