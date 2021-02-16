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Is cryptocurrency investing like dating a stripper? [Satoshi Aoki Interview]
jroseland
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131 views • February 16, 2021
With Satoshi Aoki, I discuss crypto debit cards, gold-backed cryptos, success mindset, and why crypto investing is sort of like dating a stripper that will grow up to become the Queen of England.
He’s a real cryptocurrency maven that I follow on Youtube. Defying the stereotypes about vegans being low-energy, he puts out witty videos that succinctly analyze different coins, trends, and tools. Among them, Aurus, a gold-backed crypto, that I bought on his recommendation.

We discuss...
3:00 Crypto credit cards
15:33 His crypto origin story
24:56 The psychology of success with crypto
33.53 Get sunk-cost working for you
40:48 Gold-backed cryptos: GSX vs AWG
49:52 Managing the emotional-rollercoaster relationship with crypto
1:10:00 The best way to start building a crypto nest egg

Everything mentioned
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/174-satoshi-aoki-interview

Checkout
Satoshi Aoki Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCipSvykh4PEKX87Udtx3LKw
Satoshi Aoki on Twitter https://twitter.com/satoshiaoki7
Telegram community chat https://t.me/joinchat/Sv3XwBZ-t91nOTInA761eQ

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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
Keywords
cryptomarketplacegoldsatoshi aokibitcoin investingcrypto investing psychologygsx coincrypto investing mindsetgold-backed cryptoscrypto debit cardsaurusgoldgsx vs awggetting started with cryptostarting crypto investingsunk-cost motivation
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