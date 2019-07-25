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How To Grow Oyster Mushrooms From Used Coffee Grounds - Part 2: Identifying Contamination
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9 views • July 25, 2019
This is part 2 of my video series of How To Grow Oyster Mushrooms From Used Coffee Grounds. In this video I show what to look for when your jar of mycelium becomes contaminated with green mold. I also changed things up a bit for my procedure. I have a nice jar fully colonized and ready to go so the last video will show my final steps and results. Enjoy!
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