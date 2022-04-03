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【Ukraine Rescue】03/31/2022 A volunteer from Taiwan, a Ukraine refugee himself, join our NFSC Ukraine Rescue Operation site in Medyka, Poland. He told us that as someone who has been working and studying in Ukraine for 8 years, he can feel the pain that all the Ukrainian people are going through more directly and personally. This motivated him to join the NFSC Ukraine rescue team. He hopes to, together with other fellow fighters, help more Ukraine refugees who escaped from the war-torn country.