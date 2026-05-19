BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No strategic plan led to Strait of Hormuz closure & weapons depletion - Rebecca Bennet, former US Navy pilot, running for seat in Congress
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1386 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • Yesterday

No strategic plan led to Strait of Hormuz closure and weapons depletion – former US Navy pilot

🗣 “The Trump administration should have planned for this as a contingency,” former US Navy pilot Rebecca Bennet states.

💬 “It’s much more difficult to ensure we have passage through it [the Strait of Hormuz],” she adds.

The former pilot adds that the US has depleted its munitions stockpiles and needs more strategic considerations going forward.

Adding:

US Congress published their version of official aircraft losses during Operation Epic Fury:

➡️F-15E Strike Eagle (4 lost)
Three shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait on March 2; all six crew ejected safely. A fourth was downed over Iran on April 5; both crew recovered.

➡️F-35A Lightning II (1 damaged)
Iranian ground fire damaged one F-35A during combat operations over Iran on March 19.

➡️A-10 Thunderbolt II (1 lost)
Struck by enemy fire on April 3 and crashed during subsequent search-and-rescue operations. Pilot ejected safely.

➡️KC-135 Stratotanker (2 lost, 5 damaged)
On March 12, two KC-135s were involved in an incident over friendly airspace. One crashed in Iraq, killing all six crew. The second made an emergency landing at an undisclosed regional base. Five more were damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, during an Iranian missile and drone strike on March 14.

➡️E-3 Sentry AWACS (1 damaged)
Struck on the ground at Prince Sultan during the same Iranian attack on March 28. It had been parked on an unprotected taxiway.

➡️MC-130J Commando II (2 lost)
Two special operations aircraft supporting the downed F-15E rescue were intentionally destroyed on the ground in Iran on April 5 after becoming unable to depart. All crew evacuated safely.

➡️HH-60W Jolly Green II (1 damaged)
Took small-arms fire during the same F-15E search-and-rescue operation on April 5.

➡️MQ-9 Reaper (24 lost)
24 Reapers lost since the start of operations, as of April 9.

➡️MQ-4C Triton (1 lost)
One high-altitude surveillance drone lost in a mishap, reported April 14.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin and Xi deepen strategic alliance as China balances ties with Trump

Putin and Xi deepen strategic alliance as China balances ties with Trump

Cassie B.
House Speaker Johnson poised to back new Ukraine aid package as Kyiv runs dry again

House Speaker Johnson poised to back new Ukraine aid package as Kyiv runs dry again

Jacob Thomas
Cuba runs out of fuel as protests erupt

Cuba runs out of fuel as protests erupt

Belle Carter
Why Is It So Difficult for Iran To Reach an Agreement With the United States?

Why Is It So Difficult for Iran To Reach an Agreement With the United States?

Garrison Vance
Iran Pleads for BRICS Unity Against US-Israeli Aggression, Exposes UAE Betrayal

Iran Pleads for BRICS Unity Against US-Israeli Aggression, Exposes UAE Betrayal

Garrison Vance
Why the Coming Engine Oil Shortage Could Cripple Transportation

Why the Coming Engine Oil Shortage Could Cripple Transportation

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy