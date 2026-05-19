No strategic plan led to Strait of Hormuz closure & weapons depletion - Rebecca Bennet, former US Navy pilot, running for seat in Congress

No strategic plan led to Strait of Hormuz closure and weapons depletion – former US Navy pilot



🗣 “The Trump administration should have planned for this as a contingency,” former US Navy pilot Rebecca Bennet states.



💬 “It’s much more difficult to ensure we have passage through it [the Strait of Hormuz],” she adds.



The former pilot adds that the US has depleted its munitions stockpiles and needs more strategic considerations going forward.

Adding:

US Congress published their version of official aircraft losses during Operation Epic Fury:



➡️F-15E Strike Eagle (4 lost)

Three shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait on March 2; all six crew ejected safely. A fourth was downed over Iran on April 5; both crew recovered.



➡️F-35A Lightning II (1 damaged)

Iranian ground fire damaged one F-35A during combat operations over Iran on March 19.



➡️A-10 Thunderbolt II (1 lost)

Struck by enemy fire on April 3 and crashed during subsequent search-and-rescue operations. Pilot ejected safely.



➡️KC-135 Stratotanker (2 lost, 5 damaged)

On March 12, two KC-135s were involved in an incident over friendly airspace. One crashed in Iraq, killing all six crew. The second made an emergency landing at an undisclosed regional base. Five more were damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, during an Iranian missile and drone strike on March 14.



➡️E-3 Sentry AWACS (1 damaged)

Struck on the ground at Prince Sultan during the same Iranian attack on March 28. It had been parked on an unprotected taxiway.



➡️MC-130J Commando II (2 lost)

Two special operations aircraft supporting the downed F-15E rescue were intentionally destroyed on the ground in Iran on April 5 after becoming unable to depart. All crew evacuated safely.



➡️HH-60W Jolly Green II (1 damaged)

Took small-arms fire during the same F-15E search-and-rescue operation on April 5.



➡️MQ-9 Reaper (24 lost)

24 Reapers lost since the start of operations, as of April 9.



➡️MQ-4C Triton (1 lost)

One high-altitude surveillance drone lost in a mishap, reported April 14.





