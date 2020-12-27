Dec. 27, 2020 Ruthless Lockdown in the CCP China (Jinzhou district, Dalian), home alone senior was starving but was not allowed to go to her son's place for food

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2020年12月27日 中共国大连金州疫情封锁，独居老人快被饿死了，也不让去儿子家吃饭
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan