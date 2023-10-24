Create New Account
Episode 78: Today's Battleship Moves Explained
The Fusion Cell w/Jeremy Brown
Published Tuesday

Jeremy Brown, a 20 year former Green Beret discusses the American military moving carriers in the Middle East and hits on the subject of the Chinese warships in the Red Sea

Keywords
militaryisraelwarhamasj6

