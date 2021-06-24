TruNews - 6/24/21*

Jun 24, 2021BIDEN HINTS HE'D NUKE AMERICANS IF THEY CHALLENGE ELITECourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, we discuss President Biden’s not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against Americans who dare challenge the ruling elite. We also detail Russia’s latest stand-off with NATO in the Black Sea, as Putin pledges to bomb any British warship that violates their sovereign territorial waters.Lastly, we share a heartwarming story from Oklahoma, where a 20-year-old African American man gets a car, a bike, and a mentor after a Christian Good Samaritan saw him walking 17 miles to work in the blazing sun.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/24/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror