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TruNews - 6/24/21*
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20 views • June 24, 2021
Jun 24, 2021
BIDEN HINTS HE'D NUKE AMERICANS IF THEY CHALLENGE ELITE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss President Biden’s not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against Americans who dare challenge the ruling elite. We also detail Russia’s latest stand-off with NATO in the Black Sea, as Putin pledges to bomb any British warship that violates their sovereign territorial waters.
Lastly, we share a heartwarming story from Oklahoma, where a 20-year-old African American man gets a car, a bike, and a mentor after a Christian Good Samaritan saw him walking 17 miles to work in the blazing sun.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/24/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/biden-hints-hed-nuke-americans-if-they-challenge-elite
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
BIDEN HINTS HE'D NUKE AMERICANS IF THEY CHALLENGE ELITE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss President Biden’s not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against Americans who dare challenge the ruling elite. We also detail Russia’s latest stand-off with NATO in the Black Sea, as Putin pledges to bomb any British warship that violates their sovereign territorial waters.
Lastly, we share a heartwarming story from Oklahoma, where a 20-year-old African American man gets a car, a bike, and a mentor after a Christian Good Samaritan saw him walking 17 miles to work in the blazing sun.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/24/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/biden-hints-hed-nuke-americans-if-they-challenge-elite
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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