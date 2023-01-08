Create New Account
Law of Cause and Effect – Fear Projected on My Child and It’s Effect (Asthma Example), How Do I Project My Fear?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday

Original:

https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1

Cut:
22m19s - 32m07s

Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com



“FEAR IS THE WORST POSSIBLE EMOTION THAT YOU CAN POTENTIALLY PROJECT AT ANY LIVING CREATURE INCLUDING YOUR OWN CHILDREN. YOUR OWN FEAR IS THE WORST. NOW HOW DO YOU PROJECT IT? BY NOT OWNING IT, BY NOT ACTUALLY FEELING IT, THAT’S HOW YOU PROJECT IT.”

“FEAR AND LOVE CANNOT COEXIST AT THE SAME TIME.”

