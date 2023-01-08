Law of Cause and Effect – Fear Projected on My Child and It’s Effect (Asthma Example), How Do I Project My Fear?
Original:
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
22m19s - 32m07s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“FEAR IS THE WORST POSSIBLE EMOTION THAT YOU CAN POTENTIALLY PROJECT AT ANY LIVING CREATURE INCLUDING YOUR OWN CHILDREN. YOUR OWN FEAR IS THE WORST. NOW HOW DO YOU PROJECT IT? BY NOT OWNING IT, BY NOT ACTUALLY FEELING IT, THAT’S HOW YOU PROJECT IT.”
“FEAR AND LOVE CANNOT COEXIST AT THE SAME TIME.”
