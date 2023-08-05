Billboard Battalion Wade Northausen

Wade Northausen is the leading speaker for Billboard Battalion, a grassroots community movement aimed at public education about what is truly happening regarding COVID, food supply issues and much more. Because the media will not tell the truth, Billboard Battalion is creating its own media to deliver the message in a way that is highly effective, visible and impossible to censor. Wade spoke for 30 minutes (uncut), from 11am Saturday 5 August 2023, outside the Victorian Farmers Federation offices in Collins Street, Melbourne. The Victorian Farmers Federation has completely sold out to the evil elite who aim to enslave the world through poisoning and starvation. Wade had a lot to say that is important to hear fully.