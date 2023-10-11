Create New Account
Rep Cory Mills Rescued 32 Trapped Americans in Israel!! HERO!!
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills rescues 32 Americans trapped in Israel because of the Islamic Hamas-ISIS terrorist attacks. Congressman Mills flew overnight to Israel to help rescue Americans stranded there.


Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., tells 'America Reports' he hopes to avoid Afghan withdrawal-style catastrophe.




Keywords
gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attackrep cory millsrescue americans

