Rep Cory Mills Rescued 32 Trapped Americans in Israel!! HERO!!

Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills rescues 32 Americans trapped in Israel because of the Islamic Hamas-ISIS terrorist attacks. Congressman Mills flew overnight to Israel to help rescue Americans stranded there.
Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., tells 'America Reports' he hopes to avoid Afghan withdrawal-style catastrophe.
