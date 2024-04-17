The TRUTH about Dating and Marrying Exotic Foreign Women - Is it for you?

A witty and in-depth discussion with my hot Bulgarian wife about Western men dating abroad, seeking asylum from modernity with the unashamedly feminine women that can be found in Medellin, Colombia, Odesa, Ukraine, or Sofia, Bulgaria where we live. We discuss...
4:47 My journey - Living abroad for 8 years
7:07 Steve vs Barry: Western men fed up with Western women
20:01 Will dating abroad pay off for you?
24:50 The good news about dating abroad
27:00 Where to date abroad
35:36 Cultural savvy will make or break you
38:53 Downsides of multi-cultural relationships
53:03 Myth: “Women are just into guys with money"
1:02:42 Living in her country
1:08:48 Online marriage/matchmaking “Agencies”
1:16:14 Doing a “Love tour”
1:24:26 The opportunity is sunsetting…
