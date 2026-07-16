BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Health Was Never Meant To Be This Hard
Healthy Human
Healthy HumanCheckmark Icon
732 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
218 views • 3 days ago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Low Vitamin B12 Levels Linked to 33% Higher Dementia Risk in Older Adults

Study: Low Vitamin B12 Levels Linked to 33% Higher Dementia Risk in Older Adults

Douglas Harrington
&#8220;The Human Shutdown&#8221; on BrightU: How your lost Bifidobacteria is robbing your child&#8217;s ability to focus

“The Human Shutdown” on BrightU: How your lost Bifidobacteria is robbing your child’s ability to focus

Belle Carter
Weighted Vest Use During Caloric Restriction May Help Preserve Metabolism, Study Finds

Weighted Vest Use During Caloric Restriction May Help Preserve Metabolism, Study Finds

Edison Reed
Probiotic Combination Linked to Improved Mood and Higher BDNF Levels in Older Adults With Depression

Probiotic Combination Linked to Improved Mood and Higher BDNF Levels in Older Adults With Depression

Coco Somers
&#8220;The Human Shutdown&#8221; on BrightU: Fatigue as Universal Symptom Points to Mitochondrial Role

“The Human Shutdown” on BrightU: Fatigue as Universal Symptom Points to Mitochondrial Role

Belle Carter
Nutrition Tips to Fall Asleep Faster: Evidence and Expert Advice

Nutrition Tips to Fall Asleep Faster: Evidence and Expert Advice

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy