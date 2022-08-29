A Joy to the Granny.

This grandma went out every time to see off Russian helicopters and bless them for the road.





This did not go unnoticed by the crew and one day they just landed at her house to say thank you.

That's why I love the Russians, they are good people, you have to see for yourself how good of heart they are, I always felt at home when I was with my Russian friends.





SOMEWHERE IN RUSSIA





WHILE 🇷🇺 More than 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid were brought to Ukraine and Donbass by heavy trucks of the Russian Emergencies Ministry