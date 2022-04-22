P.2 World gone mad: Transgender females in female sport; Zali Steggall criticises Katherine Deves MVI_4665

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In early April, 2022, controversy has erupted from comments Liberal candidate for Warringah, Katherine Deves, made about transgender females competing in female sport. Her political rival for the seat of Warringah, Zali Steggall, has called for Deves’ disendorsement. While I will not enter the discussion about everything Deves’ said on the issue, I do support her point that it is unfair to allow transgender females to compete in female sport; to me it is a no-brainer, putting female sportspeople at a distinct disadvantage that would not occur with transgender males competing in male sport.