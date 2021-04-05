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Slavs, now this is how white men should treat non-Europeans INVADING OUR HOMELANDS...
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162 views • April 05, 2021
FREEMASON WINTON KEENAN NORTHUMBRIA POLICE SENDS IN NPAS TO HARASS ME REGULARY.
5/4/21 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY MY HOME UNDER THE RADAR CAA REPORT 7454, IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 487382.
NPAS RATTLING MY WINDOWS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7456 AT 22:12HRS
"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel k Inouye
18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.
Dear Northumbria Police,
Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Yours,
Damian
know the enemy Muslims are Jews
https://www.brighteon.com/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
G-POLA UNDERNEATH THE RADAR
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kDlsGrg
5/4/21 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY MY HOME UNDER THE RADAR CAA REPORT 7454, IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 487382.
NPAS RATTLING MY WINDOWS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7456 AT 22:12HRS
"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel k Inouye
18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.
Dear Northumbria Police,
Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Yours,
Damian
know the enemy Muslims are Jews
https://www.brighteon.com/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
G-POLA UNDERNEATH THE RADAR
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kDlsGrg
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