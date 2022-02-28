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Atheism Is Madness: The Sum Of All Fears... [27.02.2022]
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50 views • February 28, 2022
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
'A blind belief in Authority, is the Greatest Enemy of Truth' - Albert Einstein
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Putin clip credit: https://youtu.be/5t3WDafiszY
The Three Stages of Truth.
'All Truth passes through three stages before being acknowledged:
1. First, it is ridiculed.
2. Second, it is violently opposed.
3. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860)
201 views Feb 27, 2022
Atheism Is Madness
1.87K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YK3ckShan1A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
'A blind belief in Authority, is the Greatest Enemy of Truth' - Albert Einstein
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Putin clip credit: https://youtu.be/5t3WDafiszY
The Three Stages of Truth.
'All Truth passes through three stages before being acknowledged:
1. First, it is ridiculed.
2. Second, it is violently opposed.
3. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860)
201 views Feb 27, 2022
Atheism Is Madness
1.87K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YK3ckShan1A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
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