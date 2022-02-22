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Hur du kan se alla tummar ner på youtube
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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20 views • February 22, 2022
1. Justin Castro Trudeau is using mercenaries to opress his own people. Latest video from Max Igan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R3xT3SaRjlwH/
2. The blue states across America symbolize the deplorable policies and dysfunctional societal standards of the radical, progressive left in power – and they are spreading their political disease across the nation.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R3xT3SaRjlwH/
3. Veteran Saves Mother's Life With Chlorine Dioxide: The FDA Hides Alternative Treatments. Mark Grenon.
https://rumble.com/vviebj-veteran-saves-mothers-life-with-chlorine-dioxide-the-fda-hides-alternative-.html
4. The Best Is Yet To Come: Stew Peters Reveals Plan To Take Down The Global Media. Stew is prepared with a new platform to resist NWO
https://rumble.com/vvihi2-the-best-is-yest-to-cone-stew-peters-reveals-plan-to-take-down-the-global-m.html
5. 'This is Scientific Fraud' - The CDC Has Been Hiding Data from All of Us. Steve Bannon talks with Dr. Robert Malone.
https://www.brighteon.com/d9bf5f4f-595e-48db-bbd3-d42896c39b1b
6. How to restore YouTube dislikes — get back those downward thumbs
https://www.laptopmag.com/how-to/restore-youtube-dislikes
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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