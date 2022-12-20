Sublime and Sacred “Star Carol” by Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau – Immerse Yourself in the Spirit of Christmas

Have you ever wondered what that first Christmas night might have been like? The beautiful, meditative, sweet melody of “Star Carol” may take you back to the manger where the Christ Child was laid, and the star which shone over him.

After listening to this piece, you may well wonder “where has this music been all my life” and “why haven’t I heard this music before?” While I can’t answer those questions, I can say that the rich interwoven instrumentals and smooth melody will warm your heart, and let the peace of the season enter into your mind. Liza Rey on the harp and Kurt Bestor on the harmonica do an exceptional job of bringing Brett Raymond’s arrangement to life.

May you have a joyous Christmas, and may this song help you etch out a little space to relax and ponder on the miracle of Christ’s birth.