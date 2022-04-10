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Sunday Footy Show host ADMITS that Covid-19 booster shots are causing multiple players to suffer serious Heart Issues & Bells Palsy
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243 views • April 10, 2022
Australia: Sunday Footy Show host ADMITS live on air - that Covid-19 booster shots are causing multiple players to suffer serious Heart Issues & Bells Palsy.
“Wards filled with people suffering the same issues”
Finally some truth coming out about the vaccines.
@dailyrealtimenews
“Wards filled with people suffering the same issues”
Finally some truth coming out about the vaccines.
@dailyrealtimenews
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