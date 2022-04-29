Lullaby JESUS

This is a lullaby that I would sing to my kids when they were babies, I would slow it down or sing it very light and soft or repeat verses over and over rocking them to sleep. It always worked.



Talon, Noah, and Kate, I would sing this to you all the time when you were babies. Jorja, you were too big to rock to sleep at the time.



I am not a good vocalist, had a broken nose when I was a kid and I recorded this on a Samsung phone, Maybe someone with a nicer voice will do something with it...



JESUS JESUS

my GOD my KING

i Lovingly Worship YOU

all the days of my life

when life grows dark

YOUR LOVE SHINES thru

i have Peace

because of YOU

JESUS JESUS JESUS JESUS

KING OF kings

and

LORD of lords

LAMB of GOD

PRINCE of PEACE

LION of the Tribe of Judah

JESUS CHRIST