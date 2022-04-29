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Lullaby JESUS
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30 views • April 29, 2022
This is a lullaby that I would sing to my kids when they were babies, I would slow it down or sing it very light and soft or repeat verses over and over rocking them to sleep. It always worked.
Talon, Noah, and Kate, I would sing this to you all the time when you were babies. Jorja, you were too big to rock to sleep at the time.
I am not a good vocalist, had a broken nose when I was a kid and I recorded this on a Samsung phone, Maybe someone with a nicer voice will do something with it...
JESUS JESUS
my GOD my KING
i Lovingly Worship YOU
all the days of my life
when life grows dark
YOUR LOVE SHINES thru
i have Peace
because of YOU
JESUS JESUS JESUS JESUS
KING OF kings
and
LORD of lords
LAMB of GOD
PRINCE of PEACE
LION of the Tribe of Judah
JESUS CHRIST
Talon, Noah, and Kate, I would sing this to you all the time when you were babies. Jorja, you were too big to rock to sleep at the time.
I am not a good vocalist, had a broken nose when I was a kid and I recorded this on a Samsung phone, Maybe someone with a nicer voice will do something with it...
JESUS JESUS
my GOD my KING
i Lovingly Worship YOU
all the days of my life
when life grows dark
YOUR LOVE SHINES thru
i have Peace
because of YOU
JESUS JESUS JESUS JESUS
KING OF kings
and
LORD of lords
LAMB of GOD
PRINCE of PEACE
LION of the Tribe of Judah
JESUS CHRIST
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